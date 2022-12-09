WGEM Bucket Blitz for the Salvation Army surpasses goal

QUINCY (WGEM) - The WGEM Bucket Blitz for The Salvation Army wrapped up in Quincy Thursday night.

Their goal was to raise $40,000 and officials said, instead, they surpassed it reaching $52,346.23.

The campaign lasted four days at the Quincy town center.

WGEM was out supporting the campaign every day, Monday through Thursday, from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“We wanna thank the whole town of Quincy for just coming out showing up and helping us reach actually exceed that goal,” said Quincy Christmas Campaign Chair Tieraney Craig.

If you did not make it out in Quincy, you can still go to Hannibal for the one-day Bucket Blitz at the Walmart on Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.