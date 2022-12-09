WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (December 7) Macomb Lady Bombers Volleyball Standout Ally Thorman Signs National Letter Of Intent With Spoon River College

MHS Middle Ready To Move On To The Collegiate Level Next Year
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Macomb High School has a stellar volleyball program in McDonough County. Each year talented players emerge from the program with the talent and ability to continue their athletic careers playing on the collegiate level. MHS Middle Ally Thorman is one of those players. The talented senior signed a National Letter Of Intent earlier today inside the Reverend C.T. Vivian Library on campus.

Thorman was joined by her parents and brother during the special signing ceremony that got underway just under 2:30 p.m. Ally’s proud teammates and head coach were also on hand to offer their support for the young lady who tallied 168 kills last season and 31 blocks for Macomb.

After the NLI ceremony came to a close, Ally took timeout to offer a few thoughts on why she selected Spoon River. We’ll have details...

