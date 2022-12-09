WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (December 7) QU Hawks Wrestling Team Hits The Mats At Pepsi Arena For The First Time In Program History

By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
QUINCY, ILLINOIS (WGEM) – The Wrestling programs had their home debut on Wednesday, December 7 hosting the Morton College Panthers. The women won by the score of 25-0, while the men won 56-0.

Women’s Results

Trinity Pendergrass kicked off the duel in the 123-pound weight class against Maria Diaz. Pendergrass would get the pin in just a minute and twenty-four seconds. Abby Rhodes wrestled at 130 pounds and got the win by fall in less than a minute over Evelyn Simon. Madison Wilcox, Jazmine Garcia, and Alexa Valdez all earned points for the Hawks on victories by forfeit.

Men’s Results

The men kept the theme of the evening going as Isaac Bourge won by fall in the first period over Josh Kwiatkowski. In the 133-pound weight class, Jack Connell got the pin just a minute and fifty-one seconds into the match over Jean Guerrero. Hunter Vernon made quick work of Aiden Baker with a pin in just 37 seconds. Easton Norris won his match at 149 pounds as his opponent had to forfeit due to injury. AJ Woodfork got a tech fall win in the 2nd period of his match. In the 197-pound weight class, Kayden Garrett was able to secure the pin in a minute and 53 seconds. In the heavyweight bout, Donnell Packer got the 5-4 decision as he had the riding time advantage at the end of regulation.

--QU Release

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

