Adult facing charges after student found with 2 guns at elementary school, police say

A man in Connecticut is facing charges after a child was in possession of two handguns at an elementary school. (Source: WFSB)
By Evan Sobol and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Connecticut authorities say a man is facing charges after a child brought two handguns to an elementary school.

WFSB reports state troopers and East Granby officers responded to Carl Allgrove Elementary School on Friday for a report regarding a student in possession of weapons.

Authorities said school staff found two handguns in the student’s belongings. Nobody was hurt, and state police said there was no threat to the public.

According to police, 32-year-old Kenneth Pariaug was found to be the owner of the handguns. He was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor.

However, state police did not immediately specify the relation between the child and Pariaug.

Parents said they were thankful that everybody was OK but weren’t notified about the situation until hours later and still don’t have many details.

“We weren’t notified right away. They [the school] never went into a lockdown, and we have procedures for this,” said parent Danielle Lawrence.

Lawrence has a first-grader at the school.

“I was told the child never talked about the guns, never showed them to anyone, but how would the school have known to check the backpack,” Lawrence said. “Why weren’t we notified right away? This is sort of a big deal.”

Lawrence said she is not sure if she wants to send her daughter back to school.

“They’re 6 to 7 years old; they’re not packing their own backpacks in the morning,” she said. “So the fact he [the child] was able to get out of the house with two guns in his bag is really alarming.”

Pariaug is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Dec. 22.

