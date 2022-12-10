Christmastime in Barry happening Saturday evening

BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - Santa Claus is making a stop in yet another Tri-State town this weekend. In Pike County, the 3rd annual Christmastime in Barry is going on Saturday evening.

Businesses will stay open later for shopping along with carriage rides, a Christmas light parade and Santa and Mrs. Claus at the fire station.

“First year was okay, second year it became very popular,” said City Administrator Jeff Hogge. “So we’re imagining this year is going to be even bigger yet.”

The festivities kick off at 5 p.m. with the parade starting at 6:30 p.m. and photo opportunities with Santa Claus to follow.

