‘I feel helpless’: Quincy woman hacked on Facebook, friends scammed out of thousands

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy woman is urging you to be careful with who you buy from on Facebook after she was involved with a scam.

Carol Rischar said five weeks ago, she got a message on Facebook Messenger from a friend’s account, asking for her phone number and a security code.

She said when she sent them over her own Facebook account got hacked and the new user started posting fake sale listings on Facebook Marketplace.

Rischar said people were scammed into paying for the fake listings ahead of time, losing up to $1,000.

“People will message me and then this week I was blocked out of Messenger, so a lot of these people that are trying to buy these items, they will say ‘is this really you?’ and go through my Messenger and I can’t reply so I feel really helpless,” Rischar said.

Rischar is a real estate broker at Bower and Associates.

She said the scammer chose a pick up place for the fake listings at 919 Shady Acres Lane which is not her house.

Rischar encourages everyone to be cautious when making a purchase on Facebook Marketplace and never pay ahead of time before you get the item.

