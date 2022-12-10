Local organizations come together for annual Toy Ride

QUINCY (WGEM) - Motorcyclists and Corvette enthusiasts revved up their engines on Saturday morning to deliver toys and necessities to families in need this holiday season. The Muddy River Riders and Great River Corvette Club put on their annual Toy Ride to help out the Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

The charity Toy Ride was reignited last year.

“For two or three years there was no Salvation Army toy run,” said Great River Corvette Club member Paul Pogue. “Last year, some of us were talking in the Corvette group, some of us were formerly in the Harley group (that disbanded four years ago) and decided to get this group back on track.”

Just like last year, the two groups, in addition to the Quincy Police Department, Tri-Township Fire Dept. and Salvation Army volunteers, got in an assembly line starting from the Christmas tree inside Smith Brothers Powersports and passed down donations all the way outside to the parking lot to be deposited in one of the fire trucks.

However, what was different this year was an increased need for more donations according to Muddy River Riders President Eddie Griffin.

“Everything’s just getting so expensive nowadays,” Griffin said. “And there are some people last year that were maybe okay, but this year unfortunately, they needed the extra help.”

Griffin and Pogue said last year they only donated toys.

This year, they collected items for a Salvation Army Angel Tree with specified requests for each family. Requests included toys and necessities like car seats and clothes.

“Several needed bedding,” Pogue said. “Sheets, comforters. That type of thing.”

After loading up the truck, they all paraded down Broadway Street together to drop off the goods at the Salvation Army Kroc Center to be distributed to those families on Dec. 22.

Officials at the Salvation Army said they still need donations for about 80 more families. They’ll be accepting donations through Dec. 16.

To help, you can contact the Salvation Army or find an angel tree.

You can also get ahold of the Muddy River Riders through their Facebook page.

