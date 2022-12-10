Local organizations come together for annual Toy Ride

Muddy River
Muddy River(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Motorcyclists and Corvette enthusiasts revved up their engines on Saturday morning to deliver toys and necessities to families in need this holiday season. The Muddy River Riders and Great River Corvette Club put on their annual Toy Ride to help out the Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

The charity Toy Ride was reignited last year.

“For two or three years there was no Salvation Army toy run,” said Great River Corvette Club member Paul Pogue. “Last year, some of us were talking in the Corvette group, some of us were formerly in the Harley group (that disbanded four years ago) and decided to get this group back on track.”

Just like last year, the two groups, in addition to the Quincy Police Department, Tri-Township Fire Dept. and Salvation Army volunteers, got in an assembly line starting from the Christmas tree inside Smith Brothers Powersports and passed down donations all the way outside to the parking lot to be deposited in one of the fire trucks.

However, what was different this year was an increased need for more donations according to Muddy River Riders President Eddie Griffin.

“Everything’s just getting so expensive nowadays,” Griffin said. “And there are some people last year that were maybe okay, but this year unfortunately, they needed the extra help.”

Griffin and Pogue said last year they only donated toys.

This year, they collected items for a Salvation Army Angel Tree with specified requests for each family. Requests included toys and necessities like car seats and clothes.

“Several needed bedding,” Pogue said. “Sheets, comforters. That type of thing.”

After loading up the truck, they all paraded down Broadway Street together to drop off the goods at the Salvation Army Kroc Center to be distributed to those families on Dec. 22.

Officials at the Salvation Army said they still need donations for about 80 more families. They’ll be accepting donations through Dec. 16.

To help, you can contact the Salvation Army or find an angel tree.

You can also get ahold of the Muddy River Riders through their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are now 29 Illinois counties in orange rated at the high community level for COVID-19....
New Illinois COVID-19 disaster declaration, executive order as respiratory surge continues
Scam Quincy Woman
‘I feel helpless’: Quincy woman hacked on Facebook, friends scammed out of thousands
Hannibal's Aneyas Williams Will Announce His College Choice On Friday, Dec 16
Hannibal Pirates 4-Star Running Back Aneyas Williams Set To Make A Major Announcement On Friday, December 16
Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) speaks during a debate on the SAFE-T Act trailer bill on Dec....
Illinois Sen. Scott Bennett dies at 45
QND Raiders Head Baseball Coach Ryan Oden Steps Down From Top Post
BREAKING NEWS: Quincy Notre Dame Head Baseball Coach Ryan Oden Resigns From Top Post With Raiders

Latest News

QU ceremony
Quincy University holds fall 2022 commencement ceremony
Quincy woman seriously injured in Highway 96 crash
Quincy woman seriously injured in Highway 96 crash, charged with DUI
Skies will remain gloomy through the weekend. Conditions then become windy and rainy Tuesday...
Major Storm to Impact US Next Week; Milder End to Our Weekend
Quincy Police: College students should bring valuables home during holidays
Quincy Police: College students should bring valuables home during holidays