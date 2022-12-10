Major Storm to Impact US Next Week; Milder End to Our Weekend

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Tri-States region is poised to see a relatively mild weekend with temperatures running at or slightly above climatological averages and a lack of any substantial precipitation. Highs Saturday will top out in the low to mid-40s. While clouds look to hold fast there are likely to be a few peeks of sunshine in some areas by late afternoon but overall it will stay on the murkier side. Overnight will see light winds and mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling into the mid to upper-20s to lower-30s. There is a risk that some patchy dense fog coupled with light drizzle could develop over portions of the Tri-States, so use caution while driving if you encounter reduced visibility through Sunday morning. Sunday will feature clouds with some sunshine possible at times, but it stays dry. Any patchy dense fog should burn off by mid-morning Sunday and not all parts of the region are likely to see fog.

A potent storm system is set to impact the US early to midweek. A strong low-pressure system and an attendant cold front will approach the region on Tuesday. The good news is that most of the wintry precipitation associated with this storm system looks to stay well north of the area. However, given the abundant moisture associated with this system heavy rainfall of 0.50″ - 1.00″+ is possible areawide and some strong storms are not out of the question on Tuesday either. There is a low chance that some wintry precipitation could mix in with rain early Tuesday morning across the northern tier of the Tri-States, but with warming temperatures travel impacts would be brief and limited. As this system is just coming onshore further refinements in the forecast are likely, so stay tuned for further updates on this powerful storm system.

Once this cold front passes we are looking at a cool down to below-normal temperatures later in the week, but a drier extended forecast nonetheless.

J. Risley

