NEMO community leaders hold conference to address housing shortages

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Several organizations and leaders put their heads together at a conference on Friday morning to help those who may have taxing commutes to work or trouble finding suitable living spaces get housing.

The housing conference was facilitated by Louis Riggs, who addressed housing shortages for low-income and middle-income residents in NEMO communities.

“We have economic developers, mayors, commissioners, folks at a federal level, folks at a regional level,” Riggs said. “Everybody understands that it’s a huge problem.”

Riggs said one key takeaway was helping working class citizens unable to find homes close to their places of employment. He said with not enough housing, employers will struggle to find workers.

“In a time when people drive 60 miles one way to work and not bat an eyelash the question is, where do we put these folks?” Riggs questioned.

Alison Ross is just months away from earning her teaching certification. She already has her foot in the door subbing at Hannibal Public Schools, but housing can be a problem for her when she teaches full time.

“I live in low-income housing now,” Ross said. “And when I get my teaching certification and become a teacher I will be over income for where I live. And I will either have to pay over the base rent or I’ll have to move. And I’ll be looking at middle-income housing.”

Ross said a short commute is a big incentive for her.

“If there was housing in a rural community, lets say Ralls County, Palmyra, that was a short drive, that might be considered,” Ross said.

NECAC Deputy Director Carla Potts said they see people struggle to find housing all the time. Whether they can’t afford it or get approved and can’t find it.

“I think today has brought attention to what’s already being done out there,” Potts said. “And you know what can be done. And hopefully we develop new partnerships today.”

One of many new partnerships that jumped on the bandwagon Friday was Hometown Housing that focuses on research and planning for housing in rural communities.

“We could use opportunities with the lots to build back,” said Hometown Housing Partner Shane Bakers. “That’s a great strategy because the infrastructure is already there. They don’t have to go plow new sewer water and spend a bunch of money. It’s money that’s already been spent.”

Riggs said now that the ball is rolling, he will continue to collaborrate with the leaders that came out on Friday. He said once enough research is conducted, he plans to build a case and present it to officials in Jefferson City.

