Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting

A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in Louisiana Friday night, according to police.(Live 5 News)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in Louisiana Friday night, according to police.

In a press release obtained by WVUE, the Bogalusa Police Department says the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. Friday.

Police had few details other than a large group of individuals were gathered for a birthday party when shots rang out.

First responders discovered one juvenile male with multiple gunshot wounds and another juvenile male who was shot in the upper leg.

Investigators determined a third juvenile victim had arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle before police arrived on the scene.

One of the victims, an unidentified 15-year-old male, died from his injuries. Police said a 14-year-old male remains in the hospital and a second 14-year-old victim was released.

If you know anything about this shooting, Bogalusa authorities are asking you to call the police department at 985-732-3611 or Crime Stoppers at 504-482-1111.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are now 29 Illinois counties in orange rated at the high community level for COVID-19....
New Illinois COVID-19 disaster declaration, executive order as respiratory surge continues
Scam Quincy Woman
‘I feel helpless’: Quincy woman hacked on Facebook, friends scammed out of thousands
Hannibal's Aneyas Williams Will Announce His College Choice On Friday, Dec 16
Hannibal Pirates 4-Star Running Back Aneyas Williams Set To Make A Major Announcement On Friday, December 16
Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) speaks during a debate on the SAFE-T Act trailer bill on Dec....
Illinois Sen. Scott Bennett dies at 45
QND Raiders Head Baseball Coach Ryan Oden Steps Down From Top Post
BREAKING NEWS: Quincy Notre Dame Head Baseball Coach Ryan Oden Resigns From Top Post With Raiders

Latest News

QU ceremony
Quincy University holds fall 2022 commencement ceremony
Muddy River
Local organizations come together for annual Toy Ride
The Toledo Zoo welcomed twin polar bear cubs earlier this month.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle