QPD warns of thefts while college students on break

QUINCY (WGEM) If you have a college student planning to head home for holiday break, you’ll want to make sure they don’t leave any valuables behind.

Quincy Patrol Officer Todd Kelly said thefts are on the rise around Christmas time, with gifts arriving on doorsteps and college kids leaving their apartments.

He says to make sure doors are locked and all valuables are taken home and not left alone.

Kelly said leaving valuables in a car also increases the risk of theft.

“Just like my parents always did to me, hold me responsible, make sure I was taking my keys with me, my expensive personal belongings out of the vehicle at any time I left,” Kelly said. “If I was traveling somewhere, make sure I put them somewhere safe.”

Kelly recommends getting a security system outside of your apartment, Like a Ring doorbell, in case a theft happens.

Kelly also said to take any packages inside so they are not stolen off of your porch. He said that is common this time of year.

If you see an emergency happening, call 911. Kelly said if it is not an immediate situation, call QPD at (217) 222-9360 and an officer can assist you.

