Quincy Fire Department hosts open house

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Families got an inside look at the Quincy Fire Station Friday night, while spreading some holiday cheer.

Hundreds of people went to the Quincy Central Fire Station for their annual open house.

There were firetruck rides for kids, hot cocoa and live holiday music.

Captain Chris Bichsel said he looks forward to the event every year.

“Every year it gets bigger, you know the past couple years, it’s kind of been, since COVID, we had to do outside one time. It was just a drive by. It’s nice to have everybody back inside,” Bischel said.

Bichsel said his favorite part of the night is seeing kids smile, especially when they meet Santa Claus.

