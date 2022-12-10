Quincy University holds fall 2022 commencement ceremony

QU ceremony
QU ceremony(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Tassels turned as Quincy University students were celebrated at their fall 2022 commencement ceremony.

This semester 62 undergraduates and 10 graduates walked across the stage on Saturday morning.

President Brian McGee said nursing and business graduates will soon enter the local workforce with partnerships like Blessing Health System and large manufacturers.

“We’re so proud of our young men and women,” McGee said. “They’ve overcome so much of their adversaries, many spending their time here during the pandemic. They ate lunches and dinners out of boxes. They had to wear masks all the time of over a year. But they persevered, they made it and they will go on to great lives.”

McGee said every QU graduate has had the opportunity to graduate in-person despite the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are now 29 Illinois counties in orange rated at the high community level for COVID-19....
New Illinois COVID-19 disaster declaration, executive order as respiratory surge continues
Scam Quincy Woman
‘I feel helpless’: Quincy woman hacked on Facebook, friends scammed out of thousands
Hannibal's Aneyas Williams Will Announce His College Choice On Friday, Dec 16
Hannibal Pirates 4-Star Running Back Aneyas Williams Set To Make A Major Announcement On Friday, December 16
Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) speaks during a debate on the SAFE-T Act trailer bill on Dec....
Illinois Sen. Scott Bennett dies at 45
QND Raiders Head Baseball Coach Ryan Oden Steps Down From Top Post
BREAKING NEWS: Quincy Notre Dame Head Baseball Coach Ryan Oden Resigns From Top Post With Raiders

Latest News

Muddy River
Local organizations come together for annual Toy Ride
Quincy woman seriously injured in Highway 96 crash
Quincy woman seriously injured in Highway 96 crash, charged with DUI
Skies will remain gloomy through the weekend. Conditions then become windy and rainy Tuesday...
Major Storm to Impact US Next Week; Milder End to Our Weekend
Quincy Police: College students should bring valuables home during holidays
Quincy Police: College students should bring valuables home during holidays