Quincy University holds fall 2022 commencement ceremony

QUINCY (WGEM) - Tassels turned as Quincy University students were celebrated at their fall 2022 commencement ceremony.

This semester 62 undergraduates and 10 graduates walked across the stage on Saturday morning.

President Brian McGee said nursing and business graduates will soon enter the local workforce with partnerships like Blessing Health System and large manufacturers.

“We’re so proud of our young men and women,” McGee said. “They’ve overcome so much of their adversaries, many spending their time here during the pandemic. They ate lunches and dinners out of boxes. They had to wear masks all the time of over a year. But they persevered, they made it and they will go on to great lives.”

McGee said every QU graduate has had the opportunity to graduate in-person despite the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.