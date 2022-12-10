Quincy woman seriously injured in Highway 96 crash, charged with DUI

By Jayla Louis
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - A Quincy woman was seriously injured on Friday around 3:20 p.m. in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 96, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Police reported that Brigita Miller, 28, of Quincy, was traveling southbound on the highway when Stacy Meyer, 49, of Quincy, decided to pull off to the side of the road and attempt a U-turn.

Police said that Meyer pulled right in front of Miller’s Dodge Durango causing the Miller to strike the drivers side of Meyer’s Chevy Cruze.

According to police, Meyer was transported to Blessing Hospital by Adams County EMS to be treated for serious injuries. Miller was uninjured.

Police said the both vehicles sustained major damage.

Police reported that Meyer was charged with a DUI (pending lab results), driving with suspended registration, failure to yield and unlawful transportation of Cannabis.

Police said that both women had their seatbelts on at the time of the crash.

