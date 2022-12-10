WGEM Sports Saturday (December 10) Western Illinois Leathernecks Post Their 4th Win In A Row On The College Hardwood

WIU: Alec Rosner Leads The Way By Pumping In 23 Points On The Road Against Eastern Illinios
Western Illinois University Rolls Past Eastern Illinois On The College Hardwood In Charleston
Western Illinois University Rolls Past Eastern Illinois On The College Hardwood In Charleston
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -CHARLESTON -- It came down to the final seconds, but the Old Railsplitter Axe is staying in Macomb. Another strong second half and some key defensive stops late gave Western Illinois a come-from-behind victory in Charleston as the Leathernecks held off the Panthers 79-75. The victory extended WIU’s winning streak to four straight games. 

The Leathernecks (6-4) trailed by as many as eight in the second half, but behind Alec Rosner (23 points), Jesiah West (15 pts, 9 rebs, 6 blocks, 4 assits, 3 steals), Trenton Massner (17 pts, 7 rebs, 5 assists) and Vuk Stevanic (14 pts, 4 assists), Western Illinois held off its in-state rival. Eastern Illinois had a chance to tie or take the lead in the final seconds, but KJ Lee (8 pts, 3 rebs) was able to get his hand on a pass, tipping the ball to Massner. Massner then knocked down a pair of free throws to create the final margin. 

This non-conference battle featured five ties and seven lead changes. Massner hit a basket late to Western up four, but Eastern would answer before Lee’s steal sealed the win. WIU would go 28-54 from the floor, 9-25 from three and 14-16 from the line, outrebounding Eastern Illinois 30-24. 

The Leathernecks will return to action Friday night, taking on Eureka College at 7:30 at Vibrant Arena in Moline. Western Illinois will start Summit League play the following Monday.

--WIU Release

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (December 8) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Head Baseball Coach Ryan Oden Steps Down From Top Post

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Ryan Oden Steps down As Head Baseball Coach At Quincy Notre Dame After Posting 125 Victories

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (December 8) QND Raiders Head Baseball Coach Ryan Oden Steps Down From Top Post

Updated: 3 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (December 9) Lady Panthers Of Monroe City Set To Tip-Off Against Highland Tonight In The 3rd Place Game At Monroe City Tournament

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
MC Lady Panthers Head Coach Adam Rung Offers Insight On His Squad

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (December 9) 98th Annual Monroe City Tournament Rolls On In Titletown This Evening

Updated: 7 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (December 9) Unity Mustangs Ready To Host Payson-Seymour In A Big Rivalry Showdown Set For Mendon

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Unity Forward Melvin McMillen Ready To Lead The Mustangs Up Against Payson-Seymour Tonight

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (December 9) Unity Mustangs Ready To Face Payson-Seymour On The Prep Hardwood In Mendon Tonight

Updated: 8 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (December 9) QHS Blue Devils Set To Tip-Off Against Sterling Tonight In The Western Big 6 Conference

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Set To Host Sterling Tonight On The WB6 Hardwood

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (December 9) QHS Blue Devil Ready To Tip-Off Against Sterling Tonight In The Gem City

Updated: 10 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (December 9) “Sports Extra” QHS Blue Devils Roll Past Sterling On The WB6 Hardwood 62-52 & The QND Lady Raiders Pound Belleville-Althoff On The Road 57-38

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Blue Devils Now (6-0) On The Season After Beating Sterling 62-52

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (Dec. 9) "Sports Extra" QHS Blue Devil Remain Undefeated On The WB6 Hardwood And The MCT Rolls On

Updated: 17 hours ago