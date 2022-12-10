WGEM Sports Saturday (December 10) Western Illinois Leathernecks Post Their 4th Win In A Row On The College Hardwood

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -CHARLESTON -- It came down to the final seconds, but the Old Railsplitter Axe is staying in Macomb. Another strong second half and some key defensive stops late gave Western Illinois a come-from-behind victory in Charleston as the Leathernecks held off the Panthers 79-75. The victory extended WIU’s winning streak to four straight games.

The Leathernecks (6-4) trailed by as many as eight in the second half, but behind Alec Rosner (23 points), Jesiah West (15 pts, 9 rebs, 6 blocks, 4 assits, 3 steals), Trenton Massner (17 pts, 7 rebs, 5 assists) and Vuk Stevanic (14 pts, 4 assists), Western Illinois held off its in-state rival. Eastern Illinois had a chance to tie or take the lead in the final seconds, but KJ Lee (8 pts, 3 rebs) was able to get his hand on a pass, tipping the ball to Massner. Massner then knocked down a pair of free throws to create the final margin.

This non-conference battle featured five ties and seven lead changes. Massner hit a basket late to Western up four, but Eastern would answer before Lee’s steal sealed the win. WIU would go 28-54 from the floor, 9-25 from three and 14-16 from the line, outrebounding Eastern Illinois 30-24.

The Leathernecks will return to action Friday night, taking on Eureka College at 7:30 at Vibrant Arena in Moline. Western Illinois will start Summit League play the following Monday.

--WIU Release

