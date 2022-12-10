WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (December 9) Lady Panthers Of Monroe City Set To Tip-Off Against Highland Tonight In The 3rd Place Game At Monroe City Tournament

MC Lady Panthers Head Coach Adam Rung Offers Thoughts On What His Team Is Focused On
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Monroe City Tournament will roll on this evening on the prep hardwood in Titletown. In a highly anticipated 3rd Place Game on the tourney schedule tonight, the hometown Lady Panthers of MCHS will tip-off against the Lady Cougars of Highland.

The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with Monroe city head coach Adam Rung a few hours before tip-off. Coach Rung indicated that his squad will be keenly focused on what they need to do to post a win against HHS heading into the game. We’ll have the more details from Monroe City High School.

