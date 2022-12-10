WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (December 9) Lady Panthers Of Monroe City Set To Tip-Off Against Highland Tonight In The 3rd Place Game At Monroe City Tournament
MC Lady Panthers Head Coach Adam Rung Offers Thoughts On What His Team Is Focused On
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Monroe City Tournament will roll on this evening on the prep hardwood in Titletown. In a highly anticipated 3rd Place Game on the tourney schedule tonight, the hometown Lady Panthers of MCHS will tip-off against the Lady Cougars of Highland.
The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with Monroe city head coach Adam Rung a few hours before tip-off. Coach Rung indicated that his squad will be keenly focused on what they need to do to post a win against HHS heading into the game. We’ll have the more details from Monroe City High School.
