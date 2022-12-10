WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (December 9) QHS Blue Devils Set To Tip-Off Against Sterling Tonight In The Western Big 6 Conference

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Last season, Quincy had no problem against Sterling when the two collided in head-to-head match-up’s on the Western Big 6 Conference hardwood. The two wins against the Golden Warriors are probably victories that the players at SHS remember all to well because the final scores were not close. This season Sterling, along with the Blue Devils and Moline, are off to a fast start on the IHSA hardwood. They enter tonight’s contest against QHS with a (6-1) overall slate and (3-0) record in the WB6. They’ve posted 5 straight wins and the Blue & White are well aware that the Golden Warriors (winners of 5 straight games) are a team to watch closely this season. The Blue Devils will be well prepared for tonight’s challenge in “The Gem City” as players like (Soph) Keshaun Thomas, (Soph) Bradley Longcor, III and (Jr) Cam Brown continue to mature and develop within the QHS program.

We’ll check in with Quincy head coach Andy Douglas (9th Season) who feels his squad will be ready for any pressure that comes their way tonight at Blue Devil Gym.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.