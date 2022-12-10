WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (December 9) Unity Mustangs Ready To Host Payson-Seymour In A Big Rivalry Showdown Set For Mendon

Two West Central Conference Rivals Will Return To Action On The Prep Hardwood At 7:00 PM
Unity Mustangs Set To Face Payson-Seymour On The Prep Hardwood In Mendon
Unity Mustangs Set To Face Payson-Seymour On The Prep Hardwood In Mendon
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Unity Mustangs will be ready to go on the prep hardwood this evening as they play host to Payson-Seymour in Mendon. The two West Central conference rivals know each other well, so this evening’s battle will be a heated affair filled with both high emotions as well as excitement.

We’ll check in with Unity forward Melvin McMillen and head coach Keith Carothers about tipping off against the Indians this evening in the IHSA basketball spotlight.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (December 9) QHS Blue Devils Set To Tip-Off Against Sterling Tonight In The Western Big 6 Conference

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Set To Host Sterling Tonight On The WB6 Hardwood

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (December 9) QHS Blue Devil Ready To Tip-Off Against Sterling Tonight In The Gem City

Updated: 2 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (December 9) “Sports Extra” QHS Blue Devils Roll Past Sterling On The WB6 Hardwood 62-52 & The QND Lady Raiders Pound Belleville-Althoff On The Road 57-38

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Blue Devils Now (6-0) On The Season After Beating Sterling 62-52

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (Dec. 9) "Sports Extra" QHS Blue Devil Remain Undefeated On The WB6 Hardwood And The MCT Rolls On

Updated: 10 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (December 7) QU Hawks Wrestling Team Hits The Mats At Pepsi Arena For The First Time In Program History

Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:01 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Wrestling Team In The Spotlight At Pepsi Arena

Sports

QU Hawks Wrestling Team Hits The Mats At Pepsi Arena For The First Time In History

Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:47 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (December 7) Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Play Host To 25th-Ranked William Penn On The Heart Of America Athletic Conference Hardwood

Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:10 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
C-Sc Wildcats Face (25) William Penn On The Heart Hardwood In Canton

Sports

Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Play Host To 25th Ranked William Penn On The Hill!

Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (December 7) Macomb Lady Bombers Volleyball Standout Ally Thorman Signs National Letter Of Intent With Spoon River College

Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:32 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Macomb Volleyball Standout Ally Thorman Signs National Letter Of Intent With Spoon River College

Sports

Macomb Volleyball Standout Ally Thorman Signs National Letter Of Intent

Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:17 AM CST