WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (December 8) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Head Baseball Coach Ryan Oden Steps Down From Top Post

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Ryan Oden’s mission was to leave the program in a better position that when he joined the QND Athletic Department as an assistant back in 2010. Many prep baseball insiders across the “Land Of Lincoln” would agree that in that regard, it was truly “Mission Accomplished” for the passionate Oden. Now the man who took over the Raiders baseball program back in 2017 as head coach, is set to start a new chapter in his life.

After watching 8 members of the Class of 2023 recently sign National Letters of Intent the past few weeks, Oden is stepping down as head baseball coach at 10th & Jackson. The official announcement was released earlier today before 9:00 a.m. by Quincy Notre Dame Athletic Director Bill Connell. Connell also indicated in the written release that an immediate search for a replacement for Oden has been planned. That search will come to a close on January 6.

Whoever QND hires will have some big shoes to fill. During his tenure as the top field general for the “Blue and Gold” in Quincy, Oden has posted an impressive (125-31) slate. Oden has led the Raiders to four regional crowns during his tenure plus a sectional championship. He’s been a master at helping to develop players and keep them motivated and focused on team goals rather than individual success. His keen ability to develop “meaningful and heartfelt” personal relationships with his players was noticeable during practice sessions as well as games. There was a clear “mutual respect” between Oden and his Raiders that helped to not only help good players emerge as great players, but productive student-athletes as well away from the diamond. In today’s “Instagram and TikTok driven age, that’s not any easy task for any educator or coach to reach. Somehow, Odon was able to accomplish that feat with class and a humble spirit as well.

“I want to thank the QND administration, staff and fans for always being so good to me and my family,” said Oden. “To all my coaches and players, none of the program’s success these last 6 years would’ve been possible without your hard work and dedication.”

“Coach Oden has been an excellent role model on and off the field for our baseball players,” stated Connell earlier today. “We appreciate his time and commitment to our baseball program and its families. We wish him well as he enters the next chapter in his journey.”

