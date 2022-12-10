WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (December 9) “Sports Extra” QHS Blue Devils Roll Past Sterling On The WB6 Hardwood 62-52 & The QND Lady Raiders Pound Belleville-Althoff On The Road 57-38
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Friday, December 9, 2022
IHSA Basketball
Western Big 6 Conference
Sterling 52
Quincy 62
QHS Now (6-0) & (3-0) In The Western Big 6
QHS: Dom Clay (16 Points)
Cam Brown (13 Points)
Keshaun Thomas (13 Points)
IHSA Basketball
Payson-Seymour 50
Unity 43
Triopia 46
Liberty 35
Griggsville-Perry 47
Lovejoy 30
GP Now (6-1) On The Season
Pittsfield 36
Riverton 32
IHSA Girls Basketball
Quincy Notre Dame 57
Belleville-Althoff 38
QND: Blair Eftink (26 Points / 8 Rebs )
QND: Abbey Schreake (12 Points )
MSHSAA
98th Annual Monroe City Tournament
Girls
Third Place Game
Highland 39
Monroe City 40
Girls Consolation Game
Louisiana 38
Paris 21
Boys
Third Place Game
Louisiana 45
Monroe City 40
Boys Consolation Game
Mark Twain 53
Highland 45
MSHSAA Girls Basketball
Hannibal 64
Clopton 45
Scotland County 45
Putnam County 33
Boys
Putnam County 76
Scotland County 53
IHSAA
Central Lee 34
Van Buren 59
Mount Pleasant 55
Keokuk 27
Holy Trinity Catholic 66
New Londom 87
IGHSAU
Fort Madison 67
Fairfield 17
FM: Camille Kruse ( 17 Pts / 7 Rebs / 7 Steals )
Holy Trinity Catholic 51
New London 18
HTC: Teagan Snaadt (16 Pts)
Presley Myers (12 Pts)
Mount Pleasant 51
Keokuk 46
Central Lee 43
Van Buren 38
College Basketball
NCAA (Women)
Valparaiso 67
Western Illinois 83
WIU: Jada Thorpe (19 Points)
Western Illinois women’s basketball is back in action this Sunday (Dec. 11), hosting SIUE at Western Hall.
Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.
NJCAA
John Wood December Classic
Kansas City-Kansas College 82
John Wood 73
