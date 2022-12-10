WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (December 9) “Sports Extra” QHS Blue Devils Roll Past Sterling On The WB6 Hardwood 62-52 & The QND Lady Raiders Pound Belleville-Althoff On The Road 57-38

98th Annual Monroe City Tournament: Lady Panthers Of Monroe City Beat Highland In Third Place Game In Titletown
Quincy Remains Undefeated As The Blue Devils Roll Past Sterling On The WB6 Hardwood
Quincy Remains Undefeated As The Blue Devils Roll Past Sterling On The WB6 Hardwood
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 2:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Friday, December 9, 2022

IHSA Basketball

Western Big 6 Conference

Sterling 52

Quincy 62

QHS Now (6-0) & (3-0) In The Western Big 6

QHS: Dom Clay (16 Points)

Cam Brown (13 Points)

Keshaun Thomas (13 Points)

IHSA Basketball

Payson-Seymour 50

Unity 43

Triopia 46

Liberty 35

Griggsville-Perry 47

Lovejoy 30

GP Now (6-1) On The Season

Pittsfield 36

Riverton 32

IHSA Girls Basketball

Quincy Notre Dame 57

Belleville-Althoff 38

QND: Blair Eftink (26 Points / 8 Rebs )

QND: Abbey Schreake (12 Points )

MSHSAA

98th Annual Monroe City Tournament

Girls

Third Place Game

Highland 39

Monroe City 40

Girls Consolation Game

Louisiana 38

Paris 21

Boys

Third Place Game

Louisiana 45

Monroe City 40

Boys Consolation Game

Mark Twain 53

Highland 45

MSHSAA Girls Basketball

Hannibal 64

Clopton 45

Scotland County 45

Putnam County 33

Boys

Putnam County 76

Scotland County 53

IHSAA

Central Lee 34

Van Buren 59

Mount Pleasant 55

Keokuk 27

Holy Trinity Catholic 66

New Londom 87

IGHSAU

Fort Madison 67

Fairfield 17

FM: Camille Kruse ( 17 Pts / 7 Rebs / 7 Steals )

Holy Trinity Catholic 51

New London 18

HTC: Teagan Snaadt (16 Pts)

Presley Myers (12 Pts)

Mount Pleasant 51

Keokuk 46

Central Lee 43

Van Buren 38

College Basketball

NCAA (Women)

Valparaiso 67

Western Illinois 83

WIU: Jada Thorpe (19 Points)

Western Illinois women’s basketball is back in action this Sunday (Dec. 11), hosting SIUE at Western Hall.

Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.

NJCAA

John Wood December Classic

Kansas City-Kansas College 82

John Wood 73

