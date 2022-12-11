Arts Quincy celebrates 75th anniversary with Diamond Jubilee Gala

Quincy native Les Fonza, who graduated from Quincy High School and directed the Quincy High School Band in 1988, was awarded the Lifetime Achievement award for his work as an artist and the local music he brings across the tri-states.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST
QUINCY (WGEM) - Arts Quincy celebrated its 75th anniversary with a Diamond Jubilee Gala held at the Quincy Country Club on Saturday.

Guests enjoyed a three-course dinner and live performance from the Grammy-winning Curtis Taylor Ensemble.

Quincy native Les Fonza, who graduated from Quincy High School and directed the Quincy High School Band in 1988, was awarded the Lifetime Achievement award for his work as an artist and the local music he brings across the Tri-States.

Quincy Arts Executive Director Laura Sievert said the organization wanted to amplify the voices of artist that come from the Tri-States.

“You know we really wanted to celebrate with everyone from everywhere around the region that’s been a part of Arts Quincy from the start,” said Sievert. “So the Illinois Arts Council has folks here, the mayor is here, Senator Tracy is here, and we’re really just seeing the support from the entire Tri-States for what we do right here in Quincy.”

At the event, a silent-auction was held to benefit an after school art program that allows nine elementary schools to provide free arts activities for students.

