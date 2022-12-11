Former church, now a house catches fire in Shelbyville, Mo.

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A former church that was converted into a house caught fire Saturday night at 805 East Main Street in Shelbyville, Mo.

The Shelby Comm. Fire and Rescue and Shelbina Fire Protection District responded to the call around 5:30 p.m.

Shelby Community Fire and Rescue Chief Mike Geisendorfer said upon arrival, flames were visible from the front windows of the structure.

The building formerly housed the Mt. Hope Lutheran Church

The homeowners said no one was inside at the time of the fire except for two pets. Firefighters were able to save the bearded dragon, but unfortunately not their cat.

Geisendorfer said the house is unlivable.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal is on scene investigating the cause of the fire.

805 E Main Street (WGEM)

