Hannibal man throws officer’s taser while resisting arrest for assault

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A Hannibal man was arrested on Friday for assault, but as officers struggled to detain him, he obtained the officer’s taser and threw it, according to the Hannibal Police Department.

Police said Tyler Hudson, 27, of Hannibal, had a warrant out for his arrest for an assault that occurred around 3 p.m. on Friday. Officers responded to the intersection Pleasant Street and Country Club Drive for a disturbance when they found an injured victim.

Police said Hudson had left the scene but was located a couple of blocks over on St. Marys Avenue at 3:34 p.m.

Police reported that they pulled over the vehicle Hudson was in. Police said a struggle ensued when Hudson would not comply with the officer as they tried to remove Hudson from the vehicle to arrest him.

Police said that Hudson continued to resist arrest outside of the vehicle and the officer drew their taser. Hudson then laid on the ground, but still would not fully comply.

The officer attempted to tase Hudson, but the struggle continued when Hudson gained control of the taser and threw it across the street and broke it.

As the officer tried to detain him, Hudson tried grabbing items off the officer’s belt and obtained his flashlight.

Police said the officer hit Hudson to be able to gain control and then took him into custody.

Police said the officer suffered minor injuries, but did not seek medical treatment.

Hudson is being held at the Marion County Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.

Hudson is being charged with assault in the 1st degree of a special victim, domestic assault in the 2nd degree, resisting arrest for a felony, disarming a peace officer and property damage in the 1st degree.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.