The holiday season kicks off with QHS Vespers

QUINCY (WGEM) -More than 60 years of tradition continued on Sunday at the Quincy High School Vespers performance.

Over 500 people were in attendance for the 2 p.m. performance at Quincy High School.

The QHS Choir, the Orchestra, and a Brass Choir played songs like Silent Night and The Hallelujah Chorus.

“The tradition of Vespers has been for many years, and we see it as an official start to the holiday season and many families come to start their holiday season and we just love to be able to share the sights and sounds of Christmas with the community,” said Quincy Public Schools Director of Music Debbie Johnson.

There were 175 students that participated in the show.

Both the 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. programs were sold out.

