Knox County Chamber of Commerce working to build up local businesses

The Knox County Chamber of Commerce is working to build community businesses.
The Knox County Chamber of Commerce is working to build community businesses.
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -The Knox County Chamber of Commerce is working to build community businesses.

Knox County Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Bosch is working with the Missouri Chamber of Commerce to help build their local businesses.

“We work to highlight and promote new businesses as well as our current local businesses and we have had a pretty large growth over the past couple of years,” said Bosch.

They currently have 15 businesses apart of the chamber of commerce.

Businesses pay a $60 annual fee, and the chamber will help that business with marketing, promotions and give them opportunities to sell their products at events.

“We really appreciate them. Whenever we needed them and ask them any kind of information, or references, or stuff like that, they provided all that,” said Knox County Business Owner Randy Carlson.

Carlson is the Co-Owner of the Edina Art Studio and Edina Home Decor.

The Knox County Chamber of Commerce does more for local businesses than just marketing and promotions.

One local business, The Blue Room, burnt down last week and the chamber had a fundraiser that raised almost $8,000 for the staff.

“They really felt a lot of love and support very very quickly, which was easy to do since we are such a tight nit community,” said Bosch.

If you’d like to get involved in the Knox County Chamber of Commerce, you can contact Lisa Bosch’s office at 660-397-2213 or follow their Facebook page.

