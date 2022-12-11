One of Macomb’s largest employers looks to add at least 100 employees

MACOMB (WGEM) - In the past two years, businesses across the nation have faced, and still are facing the challenge of recruiting and retaining employees.

At NTN Bower in Macomb, it’s the worst shortage Vice President Steve Hensley said he’s seen in his near 30 years with the company.

The significance? NTN Bower is a top five major employer in the city and one of the largest manufacturers of precision roller bearings in North America.

“We’re only averaging about a net five head [employee] increase a month,” Hensley said. “We hire 15 to 20 but we lose 10 to 15 every month.”

Hensley said there used to be a time when job seekers lined up at the door to receive an application.

Right now, they’re looking to bring on at least 100 new employees.

While the recruitment and retainment of employees has been a challenge, Hensley said the staff shortage has also had a negative effect on product quantity.

Even more so, the amount of money it takes to onboard an employee, train them and only for them to leave shortly after.

“Our training costs are really absorbing it right now because we keep having this turnover, so we keep training the same position over and over and over again,” he added.

One worker who has witnessed the turnover first-hand in recent years is Jason Spencer.

Spencer has worked at NTN Bower for 28 years.

He’s responsible for training new employees in the manufacturing plant.

“I see a lot of guys that come in here and we get half way through or fully through their training and for some reason they decide to move on somewhere else,” Spencer said.

Spencer said he trains at least one new employee every week.

The turnover has also stretched the amount of hours Spencer works.

He said even when he first came to the company he would pick up a few hours of overtime, but “few” has turned into many.

“I work a minimum of anywhere from 18 to 20 hours of overtime per week, and sometimes it’s more sometimes it’s less, but usually it’s more,” Spencer added.

He said his regular work hours are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., but often times he comes in at 5 a.m. or stays until 5 p.m. He also said working weekends are not outside the norm.

Located at 707 N. Bower Road on the far eastside of Macomb, NTN Bower is holding an onsite manufacturing hiring event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Open positions include machine operators, general plant laborers and assembly inspection.

Starting pay ranges from $17 to $20 per hour with second and third shift availability.

Click here for open positions at NTN Bower.

There is also a housing development plan in place by the City of Macomb that aims to aid local businesses in attracting more workforce.

Related: Revitalization plan targets bringing more middle level housing to Macomb

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.