Patchy Fog Possible Again Overnight; Storm System To Bring Soaking Rain, Windy Conditions Tuesday

QUINCY (WGEM) - The rest of Sunday afternoon will feature some peeks of sunshine mixed with generally decreasing clouds, as it stays dry with daytime high temperatures rising into the upper-30s to lower-40s. Clouds look to filter back in overnight due to a temperature inversion aloft, and with that will come the chance for areas of patchy fog once again. Since overnight lows look to be a bit cooler tonight, ranging from the upper-20s to lower-30s, areas that see patchy fog may see some of that fog freeze, creating scattered slick spots. Slow down and use low-beam headlamps if you encounter reduced visibility due to fog. Otherwise, expect dry conditions overnight with light winds.

A potent storm system is set to impact the US this week. A strong low-pressure system and an attendant cold front will approach the region on Tuesday, likely by midday. The Tri-States looks to remain largely in the warm sector of this initial wave, so precipitation will mainly fall as rain on Tuesday and Tuesday night. Given the abundant moisture associated with this system a soaking rainfall with storm totals of 0.50″ - 1.00″+ is possible areawide and a few rumbles of thunder are also possible. The threat of widespread severe weather looks fairly low as of this writing. There is a low chance that a brief period of some wintry precipitation could mix in with rain early Tuesday morning across the northwestern tier of the Tri-States, mainly for Scotland and Clark counties in MO, but with warming temperatures travel impacts would be limited. A secondary hazard with this system will be strong surface winds late Tuesday into early Wednesday, with wind gusts occasionally reaching the 35-45 mph range.

Once this cold front passes we are looking at a cool down to at or below-normal temperatures later in the week, albeit with a drier extended forecast after this midweek system exits.

J. Risley

