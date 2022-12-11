Quincy woman arrested for alleged mail theft

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy woman was arrested on Saturday in connection with some package and mail thefts occurring around Quincy, according to the Quincy Police Department.

Police reported seeing Ashley Allen, 35, of Quincy in the area of 5th and Cherry Streets around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said they recognized Allen and knew she had active arrest warrants. Allen fled on foot from the officers, but they located her at a later time.

When officers located her, they found several pieces of stolen mail from various residents throughout the northwest area of Quincy.

Police said they connected some of the stolen mail to an ongoing investigation of package thefts that occurred on Friday.

After the connection was made, police said they were able to identify Allen as the package theft suspect through surveillance footage.

Police suspect that Allen was driving a white GMC truck during the times of the crimes.

Allen was lodged in the Adams County Jail on the charges of possession of stolen property, felony theft, FTA fraud and FTA theft.

