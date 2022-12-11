Southeast Iowa officials urge drivers to practice safe winter driving

LEE COUNTY, Iowa (WGEM) - The Iowa Department of Transportation reported four fatal car crashes in 2020 and two in 2021 during the week of Christmas.

Officials in Lee County want to remind you of the hazards that can come about with winter weather, and they want you to protect yourself and others from them.

Lee County Engineer Ben Hull said his crew is fully staffed with 12 plow trucks and eight motor graders ready to treat the county’s secondary roads when a snow storms rolls in.

“We each run a dedicated route on the paved road system, motor graders operate on the gravel road system,” said Hull.

Hull asks that drivers practice caution, especially when driving near snow plow trucks.

He said if the roads are bad for you, they’re also bad for the people removing the snow and ice.

“Every storm is different and while we always do our best to have the roads in the best shape we can, there are different factors like the temperature and road surface temperature the wind speed and direction and even how much sunlight there is, that will all end up affecting the road conditions,” said Hull.

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said crashes increase as winter weather accumulates.

“I know we’re gonna be busy. It just seems like the first snow we get of the season, that’s when people really relearn to drive in the snow and some don’t do very well, so they end up either piling it up or a fender bender,” said Weber.

He said the best things to do are plan your trips out ahead of time, slow down when driving in winter weather conditions, and be prepared in case of emergency.

Before you head out on the road this winter, Weber recommends keeping some essentials in your car should a winter weather emergency come up.

The sheriff recommends keeping a blanket, phone charger, water, ice scraper and something to help get you out of snowy situations.

“I know some people throw like kitty litter or sand just for traction, it’s not a bad idea,” said Weber.

Hull said drivers will be clearing the roads between the hours of 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. when weather calls for it.

He said after the snow removal process, drivers will be applying sand and salt to roads to help with traction.

