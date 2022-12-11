WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (December 8) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders And Taylor Fohey And The QHS Lady Blue Devils Are Both Set to Hit The IHSA Hardwood Tonight

QND Will Face Sacred Heart Griffin On The Road While QHS Plays Host To Galesburg In A Western Big 6 Showdown In “The Gem City!”
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Tri-State basketball fans in Quincy will be watching two games very closely on the girls IHSA hardwood tonight. One game will feature All-State guard Abbey Schreacke and the Lady Raiders of QND traveling to Springfield. That’s where the “Blue & Gold” are scheduled to tip-off against the (6-2) Lady Cyclones of Sacred Heart Griffin.

Meanwhile in “The Gem City” this evening, QHS will take on Galesburg in a key Western Big 6 Conference battle. The “Blue & White” are riding high on a 4-game winning streak while the Silver Streaks have posted 5 straight victories heading into this evening’s clash.

The WGEM Sports-Cam was recently on patrol on the QHS campus and caught up with head coach Brad Dance to get his thoughts on the overall attitude and work ethic his squad has displayed on the hardwood as we roll into the second month of the (2022-23) season.

