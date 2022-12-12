American Red Cross in need of donors for upcoming blood drive

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy American Red Cross will be having their Quincy Giving Blood Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The blood drive is from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus building on South 36th Street in Quincy.

“It’s just critical that we have enough blood because you never know when that need is going to be,” said American Red Cross Donor Recruitment Developer Justin Whitfield.

This is one of the longer drives they have in hopes to draw in more donors.

Whitfield said it’s hard for them to get donors this time of year due to the holidays.

“This time of year, people get busy. They take vacations, they’re going to see family, maybe they’re going on a vacation or something like that, so the drive coming up on Wednesday is just as important as any other drive,” said Whitfield.

Whitfield suggested to make an appointment if you’re wanting to donate to avoid longer wait times.

To make an appointment for Wednesday’s blood drive, click here.

If you plan on donating blood, the Red Cross suggests eating iron-rich foods, be well rested and hydrated. For the day of, they recommend drinking an extra 16 oz. of water, eating a healthy meal and avoiding fatty foods. Click here for more tips on what to do before and after you donate your blood.

