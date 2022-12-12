Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 12th, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Asa Houston
Gabby Fischer
Ryley Meyer
Cindy Koehler
Kelsy Kahs
Mary Rosencrans
Darren Davis
Brian Wolf
Robert Hurt
Sally Bull
Lynn Rudicil
Hadley Tripp
Jonah Todd
Terry Moore
Gene Gerhardt
Deborah Grant
ANNIVERSARIES
Michael & Linda Libmann
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.