Blue Christmas service uplifts those who are struggling during the holidays

QUINCY (WGEM) - While the holiday season is typically a joyous time, the congregation at Union United Methodist Church took the time Sunday evening to remember those who are no longer with us.

The church’s Blue Christmas service began with songs of remembrance followed by a candle lighting.

Pastor Marty Pressey said the idea is to let those who are still suffering from loss to know that they’re not alone.

“It’s okay not to feel good and joyous and happy during this Christmas season just because everyone else appears to be,” Pressey said. “We try to bring a little joy back to them as we end the service.”

Since Pressey became the church’s pastor two years ago, he said he wanted to bring Blue Christmas to the congregation as he has a personal connection to it.

“My mother lost her father, so my grandfather on Christmas day and so it’s a struggle for her and so I know there are a lot of people that struggle during this season,” Pressey said.

Pressey said he intends to bring the service back on an annual basis.

Union United Methodist Church holds weekly worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sundays along with Wednesday night bible studies from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Related: Lighting a candle and remembering those we have lost in 2022

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.