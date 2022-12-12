Bushnell-Prairie City School District receives $80K state grant for high impact tutoring

Assistant Superintendent Bob Gound said the program would continue into next spring and also...
Assistant Superintendent Bob Gound said the program would continue into next spring and also the summer.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST
BUSHNELL, Ill. (WGEM) - Students at Bushnell-Prairie City School District who need help the most are now able to receive assistance through high impact tutoring.

The district has received an $80,000 grant from the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) to implement the tutoring initiative.

Assistant Superintendent Bob Gound said there’s currently eight teachers tutoring 16 students that range from third grade through eighth grade.

He said the district is also actively seeking other students who might benefit from the program.

”They’ll be paired with a tutor, their tutoring sessions will typically be 30 to 60 minutes in length, and they’re going to be regularly scheduled,” Gound said. “This isn’t just a pop-in type of program.”

Students meet at regularly scheduled times throughout the week.

Current students in the program were selected based on teacher recommendations and test scores.

Gound said the program focuses primarily on reading.

”We’re always looking for ways to support our students and being able to provide them with that on-on-one instruction in a very structured and intense way, we’re really optimistic that that’s going to help improve our reading scores for our students,” Gound added.

In the latest Illinois Report Card, the district’s elementary school was designated as a “targeted’ school, meaning one or more student groups tested at or below the level of lowest 5% of all Illinois schools.

The program will run through the spring semester and also into the summer.

A total of 71 Illinois school districts have received state assistance for high impact tutoring.

