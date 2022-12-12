Cloudy and dry today. Rain likely tomorrow.

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off the new work week with temperatures in the 30s and cloudy skies as low stratus clouds remain in place. The cloudy skies will stick with us through the day, but we will remain dry. Through the day, winds will come out of the southeast at about 5 to 10 mph. Daytime highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. The cloudy skies will stay with us tonight as well while we continue to be precipitation free. Nighttime lows will be in the 30s. Winds will start to pick up in speed though as gusts of 30 mph will be possible.

During the day tomorrow, a trough will be strengthening to our west and a low pressure system will be developing. These two features will be the main forecast influencers for the day as they will lead to widespread rain showers and windy conditions. Wind gusts tomorrow could reach 40 mph. As it stands right now, the morning commute (6 AM - 9 AM) should remain rain free. Then as the morning rolls on, the rain showers will start to arrive. The rain will begin on the Missouri side of the Tri-States and then will spread eastward through the rest of the area. The rain showers will continue into the afternoon, evening and first half of the night. While severe weather is not expected, you may hear a few rumbles of thunder. By the time the rain comes to an end later that night, rainfall totals will range from 0.50″ to 1.25″. As for temperatures, highs will be in the upper 40s.

