Cloudy and dry today. Rain likely tomorrow.

Temperatures for the lunch time hours will be in the 30s.
Temperatures for the lunch time hours will be in the 30s.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off the new work week with temperatures in the 30s and cloudy skies as low stratus clouds remain in place. The cloudy skies will stick with us through the day, but we will remain dry. Through the day, winds will come out of the southeast at about 5 to 10 mph. Daytime highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. The cloudy skies will stay with us tonight as well while we continue to be precipitation free. Nighttime lows will be in the 30s. Winds will start to pick up in speed though as gusts of 30 mph will be possible.

During the day tomorrow, a trough will be strengthening to our west and a low pressure system will be developing. These two features will be the main forecast influencers for the day as they will lead to widespread rain showers and windy conditions. Wind gusts tomorrow could reach 40 mph. As it stands right now, the morning commute (6 AM - 9 AM) should remain rain free. Then as the morning rolls on, the rain showers will start to arrive. The rain will begin on the Missouri side of the Tri-States and then will spread eastward through the rest of the area. The rain showers will continue into the afternoon, evening and first half of the night. While severe weather is not expected, you may hear a few rumbles of thunder. By the time the rain comes to an end later that night, rainfall totals will range from 0.50″ to 1.25″. As for temperatures, highs will be in the upper 40s.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are now 29 Illinois counties in orange rated at the high community level for COVID-19....
New Illinois COVID-19 disaster declaration, executive order as respiratory surge continues
Ashley Allen
Quincy woman arrested for alleged mail theft
Tyler Hudson
Hannibal man throws officer’s taser while resisting arrest for assault
Quincy woman seriously injured in Highway 96 crash
Quincy woman seriously injured in Highway 96 crash, charged with DUI
805 E Main Street
Former church, now a house catches fire in Shelbyville, Mo.

Latest News

Stormtrak Weather - Evening - 12/11/22
Stormtrak Weather - Evening - 12/11/22
The next storm system still looks on track to bring us rain and a few thunderstorms Tuesday and...
Patchy Fog Possible Again Overnight; Storm System To Bring Soaking Rain, Windy Conditions Tuesday
Evening Weather 12-10-2022
Evening Weather 12-10-2022
Most models are showing a major storm developing early next week.
Major storm developing