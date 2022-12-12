Flags ordered to half-staff in Illinois to honor State Senator Scott Bennett

Bennett passed away suddently on Friday, Dec. 9 and is survived by his wife and two young...
Bennett passed away suddently on Friday, Dec. 9 and is survived by his wife and two young children.(MGN / Pexels)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - The state of Illinois is honoring the late State Senator Scott Bennett this week.

Bennett passed away suddently on Friday, Dec. 9 and is survived by his wife and two young children.

Flags will be at half-staff at State of Illinois facilities until sundown on Monday, December 19 after Governor JB Pritzker signed the proclamation today.

“Senator Bennett was a good man who always strove to serve his constituents in Springfield, advocating fiercely for his community and for people across the state of Illinois,” Pritzker said. “The entire state is a better place thanks to his dedicated service, which we honor with this official symbol of mourning. MK and I send our thoughts to his loving wife Stacy and their two beautiful children during this tragic time.”

Bennett served for nearly six years in the Illinois General Assembly, serving on the Agriculture, Appropriations for Higher Education, Judiciary, Labor, Redistricting, and Executive Appointments Committees.

The order applies to people or entities governed by the Illinois Flag Display Act.

