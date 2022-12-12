Hospital Report: December 12, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Dean A. Schulte, age 57, of Quincy, died on December 11 in Curtis Creek. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Devin P. Neisen, age 56, of Quincy, IL, died on December 9 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

David John Sorenson, age 82, of Quincy, died on December 10 in Good Samaritan Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Dr. James R. Nuessen, age 70, of Quincy, died on December 9 in his home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Janet Louise Schaffer Crabill, age 78, of rural Ewing, MO passed away December 9 at the Lewis County Nursing Home in Canton, MO. Ball-Davis Funeral Home.

James F. Steinkamp, age 94, of Quincy, died on December 9 in Sunset Home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Donald R. “Don” Brown, age 78, of Quincy, died December 8 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Births:

There are no births to report today.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 9th, 2022

Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 10th, 2022

Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: December 9, 2022

Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:39 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: December 9, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 8th, 2022

Updated: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: December 8, 2022

Updated: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:43 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: December 8, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 7th, 2022

Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: December 7, 2022

Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:33 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: December 7, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 6th, 2022

Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:02 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: 6 December, 2022

Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:36 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: December 6, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 3rd and 4th, 2022

Updated: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com