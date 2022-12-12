Hospital Report: December 12, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Dean A. Schulte, age 57, of Quincy, died on December 11 in Curtis Creek. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Devin P. Neisen, age 56, of Quincy, IL, died on December 9 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

David John Sorenson, age 82, of Quincy, died on December 10 in Good Samaritan Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Dr. James R. Nuessen, age 70, of Quincy, died on December 9 in his home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Janet Louise Schaffer Crabill, age 78, of rural Ewing, MO passed away December 9 at the Lewis County Nursing Home in Canton, MO. Ball-Davis Funeral Home.

James F. Steinkamp, age 94, of Quincy, died on December 9 in Sunset Home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Donald R. “Don” Brown, age 78, of Quincy, died December 8 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Births:

There are no births to report today.

