IL Attorney General announces $10.7B settlement with Walgreens, CVS over opioid epidemic allegaions

By 25 News Now
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(25 News Now) - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a settlement with Walgreens and CVS to resolve allegations that the companies contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at their stores.

The $10.7 billion settlement nationally requires significant improvements to how Walgreens and CVS pharmacies dispense opioids, according to a release.

Raoul said the settlement also includes broad, court-ordered requirements, such as the implementation of a robust Controlled Substance Compliance Program. The program will require independent pharmacist review of prescriptions, additional oversight of controlled substance dispensing, mandatory training and new reporting requirements.

The settlement was agreed upon among Raoul and 17 other state attorneys general, attorneys representing local governments and Walgreens and CVS. The settlement was sent to other states for review and approval.

The sign-on period for states will be until the end of the year, along with an additional 90 days for units of local governments.

The $10.7 billion settlement will be divided among the signed-on states, local governments and tribes.

