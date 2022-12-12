Kiwanis Club brings Christmas surprise to Quincy schools

QUINCY (WGEM) - For more than 10 years the Quincy Noon Kiwanis Club has thrown Christmas parties for 1st graders at local schools to spread Christmas cheer.

This year was no different.

On Monday, to celebrate, Santa handed out presents and candy canes after Mrs. Claus read a Christmas story.

Kiwanis Club member Chris Wiemelt said they value the opportunity to bring these children joy during the holidays.

”A lot of them obviously don’t get a lot for Christmas sometimes and this is the last week of school, so I think it just makes it fun for them, you know, to have us come in, Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves and hand out presents and just kind of spread some Christmas cheer around,” Wiemelt said.

They were able to visit all five Quincy elementary schools and made sure each 1st grader received a gift.

