McDonough County Health Department to hold walk-in service day on Tuesday

Walk-in service day is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - As influenza and RSV cases are popping up earlier than normal time this year, the McDonough County Health Department is holding a walk-in services day on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

On site will be free COVID-19 testing kits along with the opportunity to check your blood pressure, get a flu shot, a hemoglobin test and more.

”We were looking for a way to connect with the community and really get people in the door and really advertise to them how we can help them take control of their health and prevent illness,” MCHD Public Information Officer Niki Duffy said.

Duffy said this is the first ever walk-in service day.

She said she wanted to take the opportunity to help educate the community on what they can do to stay healthy this holiday season.

In addition to regular checkups and taking advantage of vaccines, Duffy said washing your hands is the easiest path to staying healthy.

“Make sure you wash your hands after you use the bathroom or after you cough or sneeze and anytime you’ve been around commonly touched surfaces like remotes and door handles,” Duffy added.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McDonough County Health Department, located at 505 E. Jackson Street in Macomb.

To learn more about COVID-19 and flu activity click the links below:

