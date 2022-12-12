MoDOT reminding area drivers to fill out Highway 61 bypass survey

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - MoDOT is encouraging people to fill out their survey on the environmental statement re-evaluation impact study they’re conducting to help them determine what changes could be coming to Highway 61.

The study is looking into the need for the highway project, along with the social, economic and natural impacts of the proposed alternative corridors for U.S. 61. MoDOT said they want to hear from area drivers about how they use the highway.

Some drivers said they are fine with keeping the highway the same as it is now as it brings trucks and visitors through the city but others are concerned about safety and congestion, especially with semi trucks in front of the Hannibal Public Schools.

“The truck traffic is just horrendous, especially around noon and around the 5:00 area,” Hannibal resident Jerry Kaszynski said. “You can spend several iterations at a light just waiting to get through town and stuff.”

Kaszynski said he would like to see a bypass around the city, although he does understand the concerns about possible negative affects.

“I understand the residents are worried about the negative impact it’s gonna have on the Hannibal district here as far coming through the middle of town,” Kaszynski said.

MoDOT officials said the the survey closes on December 30. They said it’s 17 questions long, and take roughly 8 minutes to complete.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.