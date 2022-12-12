Pike County man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - Pike County Sheriff’s Department reported Monday that Brandon Lord, 29, of Barry, pled guilty on Dec. 6 for child pornography and was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by felony probation for the offenses of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and child pornography.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood said the investigation began in May when they were notified about the possession and reproduction of child pornography.

On July 5 at 6:30 a.m., the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office executed a court-authorized search warrant at a residence in Barry, Illinois.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department executed multiple search warrants and successfully identified, located and arrested Lord.

Lord is being held at the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.