Police: Body of 27-year-old woman found in park, boyfriend sought as suspect

Police are searching for Jose Antonio Caraballo after the body of Kathryn Mulhbach was found in a Portland park.
Police are searching for Jose Antonio Caraballo after the body of Kathryn Mulhbach was found in a Portland park.(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND (KPTV/Gray News) - Police in Oregon are on the search for the boyfriend of a woman who was found dead in a Portland park last week.

The body of 27-year-old Kathryn Mulhbach was found Friday afternoon in Powell Butte Nature Park, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Authorities said her death would be investigated as a homicide.

KPTV reported that 43-year-old Jose Antonio Caraballo was identified as the suspect in her death by authorities, and a nationwide arrest warrant was issued for him.

Police have issued a nationwide arrest warrant for Jose Antonio Caraballo.
Police have issued a nationwide arrest warrant for Jose Antonio Caraballo.(Portland Police Bureau)

Officials said Caraballo fled the Portland area, and may have associates in Oregon, California and Mexico.

Police said anyone who sees Caraballo or knows of his whereabouts should call 911. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to his arrest.

