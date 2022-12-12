QMG Play Of The Week Nominees

WGEM Sports
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic(Gray TV)
By Brendan Reidy
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are now 29 Illinois counties in orange rated at the high community level for COVID-19....
New Illinois COVID-19 disaster declaration, executive order as respiratory surge continues
Ashley Allen
Quincy woman arrested for alleged mail theft
Quincy woman seriously injured in Highway 96 crash
Quincy woman seriously injured in Highway 96 crash, charged with DUI
Scam Quincy Woman
‘I feel helpless’: Quincy woman hacked on Facebook, friends scammed out of thousands
Tyler Hudson
Hannibal man throws officer’s taser while resisting arrest for assault

Latest News

Ozzy Smith
Ozzie And Lee Smith Speak At Softball Fundraiser
WIU Women's Basketball Team Rolls To A Victory At Western Hall
WGEM Sports Sunday (December 11): Western Illinois Leathernecks Post A Win On The Hardwood At Western Hall In Macomb
QND Lady Raiders And The QHS Lady Blue Devils Both Return To The Prep Hardwood Tonight In Big...
WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (December 8) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders And Taylor Fohey And The QHS Lady Blue Devils Are Both Set to Hit The IHSA Hardwood Tonight
QHS Is The Hottest Ticket
WGEM Sports At Ten: (Saturday December 10th) QHS Takes Down Batvia; Hannibal Falls To QND