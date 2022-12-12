RISE Probation Program has three new graduates

QUINCY (WGEM) -The RISE Probation Program helps nonviolent offenders get their lives back on track.

It’s designed to foster lasting behavioral change for individuals who were unsuccessful in completing their probation terms.

The program held a graduation for three people who recently completed the course.

“It’s really important to shine a light on these individuals who have walked the walk, talked the talk and got it done because it just doesn’t happen very often. That is really the driving force behind these graduations,” said Adams County Probation Officer Justin Brock.

RISE helps with reinforcing behaviors, individualizing case plans, skill building and engagement.

The ceremony was a milestone in the graduates lives as they’ve spent the past 12 to 18 months in the program.

“I appreciate everything they’re doing for me. I wouldn’t have everybody in my life if I didn’t have them right now,” said RISE graduate Kenny Silman.

This program has been in place for the past 3 years.

Brock, along with other officers, helped shepherd the graduates through the program and even helped them get jobs.

“It’s helped me stay clean and learn how to live in society clean. I have a better relationship with my children and grandkids, and I have a good career,” said RISE Graduate Angela Massingill.

Brock said he hopes that the program will continue to grow so they can help more people get back on their feet.

