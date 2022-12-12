Sangamon County man arrested for Pike County thefts

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - On Monday, the Pike County Sheriffs Office announced the arrest of Patrick Butler, 37, of Auburn, Illinois, for thefts in Pike County, Illinois, and Callaway County, Missouri.

On Oct. 11, a local farm implement dealer reported the thefts of multiple two zero-turn lawnmowers to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the thefts led to a six-week investigation headed by Chief Deputy Zach Orr that led to the arrest of Butler in Callaway County, Mo.

Police said when Butler was arrested, they found a stolen camper, stolen truck, burglary tools and meth in his possession.

Police said Butler is being charged for felony theft in Pike County and for the crimes he committed in Callaway County

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.