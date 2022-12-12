Sangamon County man arrested for Pike County thefts

Patrick Butler
Patrick Butler(Pike Co. Sheriffs office)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - On Monday, the Pike County Sheriffs Office announced the arrest of Patrick Butler, 37, of Auburn, Illinois, for thefts in Pike County, Illinois, and Callaway County, Missouri.

On Oct. 11, a local farm implement dealer reported the thefts of multiple two zero-turn lawnmowers to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the thefts led to a six-week investigation headed by Chief Deputy Zach Orr that led to the arrest of Butler in Callaway County, Mo.

Police said when Butler was arrested, they found a stolen camper, stolen truck, burglary tools and meth in his possession.

Police said Butler is being charged for felony theft in Pike County and for the crimes he committed in Callaway County

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are now 29 Illinois counties in orange rated at the high community level for COVID-19....
New Illinois COVID-19 disaster declaration, executive order as respiratory surge continues
Ashley Allen
Quincy woman arrested for alleged mail theft
Tyler Hudson
Hannibal man throws officer’s taser while resisting arrest for assault
Quincy woman seriously injured in Highway 96 crash
Quincy woman seriously injured in Highway 96 crash, charged with DUI
805 E Main Street
Former church, now a house catches fire in Shelbyville, Mo.

Latest News

Brandon Lord
Pike County man pleads guilty to child pornography charges
Opioid Epidemic
IL Attorney General announces $10.7B settlement with Walgreens, CVS over opioid epidemic allegations
MoDOT reminder for Hannibal Residents to complete bypass survey
MoDOT reminds drivers to fill out Highway 61 bypass survey
Knox County Chamber of Commerce working to build up local businesses
Knox County Chamber of Commerce working to build up local businesses