WEATHER ALERT Rain and very gusty wind

Rain will begin Tuesday morning
Rain will begin Tuesday morning
By Brian Inman
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Wind will gust to 45 mph Tuesday
Wind will gust to 45 mph Tuesday

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a Weather Alert for the region that will start up on Tuesday morning. We do expect to see gusty wind accompanying the rainfall. When we say gusty wind, we’re talking about wind gusts that could be as high as 45 mph. So that will make even light rain seem like driving rain. The gusty wind will kick in early Tuesday morning and subside by Tuesday night.

Rainfall will be over 1/2 inch for nearly the entire region
Rainfall will be over 1/2 inch for nearly the entire region

Rainfall will be on the order of a half inch up to 1 inch by the time the system begins to exit on Wednesday morning. We will be in for a pretty decent day on Wednesday, with temperatures topping out around 50 with some sunshine. Wednesday night the wind will kick out of the west, and that will begin to usher in some cooler temperatures for the region. It is possible, there could be some white flurries or light snow floating around on Thursday on the backside of our storm system. Just a heads up on the long-range forecast we may see temperatures dipping down to the single digits around the 21st or 22nd of December. Cold weather looks like it will grip the region through Christmas.

