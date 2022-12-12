WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (December 8) QHS Softball Standout Karly Leenerts Signs National Letter Of Intent With Culver-Stockton College On Tuesday

Blue Devils Catcher Headed to The NAIA Ranks Next Year To Join The Lady Wildcats On The Dirt
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy High senior is a hard worker. She’s a young lady that stays focused on her goals and she finds a way to accomplish those goals. One of those goals was to continue playing softball in the collegiate ranks next season. Leenerts will get a chance to do just that after signing a National Letter Of Intent with Culver-Stockton College Tuesday on the Quincy High campus.

The talented catcher, who has plans to major in Special Education next year, is excited about joining the Lady Wildcats Softball Program. Karly shared a few thoughts on that subject after her signing ceremony came to a close.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

