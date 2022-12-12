WGEM Sports Sunday (December 11): Western Illinois Leathernecks Post A Win On The Hardwood At Western Hall In Macomb

Leathernecks Head Coach JD Gravinal Guides Western Illinois University To Back-To-Back Victories
WIU Women's Basketball Team Rolls To A Victory At Western Hall
WIU Women's Basketball Team Rolls To A Victory At Western Hall
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, ILLINOIS (WGEM) -Leatherneck women’s basketball hosted Southern Illinois-Edwardsville this afternoon at Western Hall. WIU posted a win on their home floor as they posted a 83-77 win over the visiting Cougars. The victory marks Western’s second-straight and third in its last four, with the non-league finale slated for this coming Friday (Dec. 16) at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark in Moline, Illinois.

The Cougars came out firing early, hitting nine of their first 12 attempts and five from deep to build a 26-12 advantage with 2:01 to go in the first. Western responded, however, using a Mallory McDermott and-one in the waning seconds of the first to build some momentum that would turn a seven-point deficit into a seven-point advantage.

In total, the run spanned from 1:47 remaining in the first until 2:54 in the second quarter and saw Western out-score SIUE 25-4, with Addi Brownfield scoring 13 of those points. Both teams traded buckets in the final two minutes, but it was WIU 44, SIUE 39 after 20 minutes of action.

The Cougars would use the third quarter to battle back, taking a lead with 2:56 remaining after draining a shot from deep. The Leathernecks, however, did what they did all game – responded. Anna Deets drained a three one minute later to reclaim the lead and ignite another Western Illinois run, which lasted until the 8:13 mark in the fourth quarter and saw Western score nine-straight to build a 66-58 advantage.

SIUE found some offense in the final 10 minutes and brought the game to within a single point mid-way through the period but was unsuccessful in taking control, as Western battled its way to an 83-77 victory.

Brownfield led all scorers with a career-best 21 points on 5-6 shooting and 10-12 at the line, also finishing with four rebounds, one assist and three steals in 26 minutes of action. Jada Thorpe scored 16 and hit 2-3 from deep while McDermott was a perfect 5-5 at the line while scoring 13 points. Deets scored 13 and finished with three steals and one block while leading the team in minutes (35) and made three pointers (three), while Elizabeth Lutz rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points, four rebounds and two steals. Alissa Dins grabbed six boards in 32 minutes on the floor.

As a team Western shot a season-high 49% from the field and also made a season-high 79.4% of its free throw attempts, finishing 27-34. The Leathernecks finished with 12 steals and two blocks while scoring 23 points off turnovers and 12 points in transition; both teams scored 36 in the paint.

Western Illinois women’s basketball plays its next game at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark in Moline, Illinois. WIU will face Saint Xavier on Friday (Dec. 16). Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

--WIU Release

