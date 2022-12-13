A challenge to stay dry Tuesday, officials urge caution while driving

QUINCY (WGEM) - After heavy rainfall on Tuesday, Quincy city officials are urging caution while driving.

Public Works Director Jeffery Conte said “problem streets” are 10th and Broadway and 22nd and Jefferson.

“They’re connected to a combined sewer and they have restrictor plates in them to keep the water from flowing into the manhole to quickly,” he said. “If it comes in too quick we end up flooding basements”

As of 5p.m., Quincy Regional Airport received 1.25 inches of rain.

While over an inch fell in Quincy, Conte said it’s the intensity of rain that causes flooding problems rather than the amount of rain received.

“If you’re looking at the radar and you see green or dark green and it goes on for hours, it’s probably not going to be an issue,” he said.

Conte said leaf buildup hasn’t been a problem after crews cleaned drain grates Tuesday morning.

As of now, no future projects are in place to improve areas that have a tendency of standing water.

Conte said repairing piping and other equipment would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not more than $1 million.

“Unless it was something that happened every single time it rained, it’s probably not going to be a high priority for the city,” he added.

